IPL 2021, KKR vs RR live: Samson opts to bowl first, Rajasthan make four changes
Follow live coverage of match No 54 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Playing XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: PBKS net run-rate goes from -0.241 to -0.001. They finish the group stages with nearly exact same run-rate for and against. And while we are at it, RR can overhaul PBKS and KKR’s net run rate and go to 4th place if they score 240 and bowl KKR out for 59. But by option to bowl first, RR (if my calculations are right) have taken themselves out of the picture!
Toss:
Sanju Samson has won the toss and RR will bowl first.
IPL 2021 points table after CSK vs PBKS
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|10
|3
|+0.526
|20
|Q
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|9
|5
|+0.455
|18
|Q
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|8
|5
|-0.159
|16
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|+0.294
|12
|5
|Punjab Kings
|14
|6
|8
|-0.001
|12
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|6
|7
|-0.048
|12
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|5
|8
|-0.737
|10
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|3
|10
|-0.422
|6
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 54 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.