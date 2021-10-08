India won its tenth gold medal at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Championship in Peru as Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched the 25m rapid fire mixed team gold on Thursday.

Sangwan and Sidhu defeated Thailand’s Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakron 9-1 to take India’s medal tally to 23, consolidating its position at the top of the table.

This was 17-year-old Rhythm Sangwan’s third gold medal at the event. She also won the 10m and 25m women’s pistol team event.

India also claimed the bronze medal in this event with Tejaswani and Anish triumphing 10-8 against another Thai team in Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng while the junior women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) team comprising Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal and Ayushi Podder won silver.

Sangwan and Sidhu came through two rounds of qualifying to completely dominate their match against the Thai pair, not allowing them to win even one series.

Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveersidhu outclass Thailand in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team final for a gold medal. It is a 1-3 in this event. India's 10th 🥇 in Lima. pic.twitter.com/SasVXg01mG — The Field (@thefield_in) October 7, 2021

The 3P Women on the other hand went down fighting to a quality US trio of Elizabeth McGhin, Lorraine Zaun, and Carolynn Tucker. The Indians were beaten 43-47.

There are two medal events scheduled on Friday, the penultimate day of competition. India enjoys a healthy cushion on top of the medals tally after nine days of competition with 10 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals. USA is second with six gold.