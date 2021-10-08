IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live: Ishan Kishan starts off with the big shots
All the updates from match no 55 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
Hardik has come up the order.
MI 83/1 after 6 overs: Just 5 runs from the Rashid over. Let that sink in. The man is pure quality.
MI 80/1 after 5.3 overs: WICKET! Rashid into the attack and he gets the breakthrough. Rohit Sharma (18 off 13) well caught by Nabi. Extra bounce, got the leading edge. Rohit c Nabi b Rashid Khan 18(13)
MI 78/0 after 5 overs: Kishan going absolutely nuts here, he now has 60 off 19 balls. He took Umran Malik apart. Once again, shots all around the park.
MI 63/0 after 4 overs: Just four overs into the innings and MI have already reached 63. Kishan has his 50 in just 16 balls. Madness. But very poor bowling by SRH. They just aren’t bowling to their field.
MI 41/0 after 3 overs: Kishan has started off with a flurry of boundaries, he now has 34 off 12 balls. MI are off and running!
MI 26/0 after 2 overs: What an over for MI and Kishan! 0.4.4.4.4.2. 18 runs off the overs – Kaul smashed to every part of the ground. Here we go. 300?
MI 8/0 after 1 over: Nabi to start things off and Kishan helped himself to a six but just 8 runs from the over.
Squads: Two changes for MI. Changes for SRH too – no Williamson in the line-up. Nabi gets a game instead.
Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey(c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul
TOSS: MI won the toss and they elected to bat first.
7.06 pm: Manish Pandey is the captain for SRH. He has walked out for the toss.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of match no 55 of IPL 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked out of the competition a while back and Mumbai Indians need a miracle of sorts to go past Kolkata Knight Riders’ net run-rate. But still, MI fans will be counting on their team to bowl first and dismiss SRH cheaply and then... who knows!