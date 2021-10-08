IPL 2021, RCB vs DC live updates: Virat Kohli opts to bowl, both teams unchanged
Follow live coverage of match No 56 of Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai.
Live updates: IPL 2021 – SRH vs MI
Live updates
DC 59/0 after 7 overs: Good over post powerplay Siraj, just 5 runs there. Harshal would come on soon you’d think. Chahal from the other end.
Over in Abu Dhabi, Rohit Sharma has fallen at the end of the powerplay but MI are on track for a huge score. 83/1 after 6 overs. Live updates: IPL 2021 – SRH vs MI
DC 55/0 after 6 overs: A productive Powerplay for #Shawan. Garton goes for 10 in that over, with a four each for the openers.
DC 45/0 after 5 overs: The Maxwell in powerplay experiment gone too long for RCB. Huge over that, with Dhawan scoring the first six and followed by a Shaw four.
DC 31/0 after 4 overs: Garton into the attack. And there is a dangerous no ball at Dhawan’s body! Apologies from the bowler. Free hit doesn’t cost much.
Just four overs into the innings and MI have already reached 63. Kishan has his 50 in just 16 balls. Madness. IPL 2021 – SRH vs MI
DC 25/0 after 3 overs: Maxwell has a second over too, and this is tidy one. No boundaries.
MI are off like they mean business. 41/0 in 3 overs, Ishan on fire. IPL 2021 – SRH vs MI
DC 20/0 after 2 overs: A couple of boundaries in Siraj’s over. RCB have an issue taking wickets in powerplay, DC have a crack opening pair. It’s started that way here.
DC 10/0 after 1 over: A boundary for Dhawan over cover to get things going for Delhi.
Maxwell starting proceedings for RCB with #Shawan in the middle.
Elsewhere, an era ends for SRH. Not in the playing XI, Warner bids goodbye today.
Playing XIs
DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Md Siraj, Yuzi Chahal
Right then, we will focus on RCB vs DC... a potential playoff match in the coming days. There is pretty much no hope for RCB to go second, so it is just a good test for both these teams. Both are unchanged, meaning both are looking for a strong outing.
TOSS FROM SRH vs MI: So can Rohit and Co post a massive total? They need to win by a 170-run margin to have a chance. Never done before in IPL.
The more (relatively) relevant match for the playoffs is SRH vs MI. Manish Pandey is the captain for SRH. If MI lost the toss, their playoff hopes (mathematical as they are) hang on the toss. It goes Rohit’s way.
TOSS: Virat Kohli wins the toss (and Rishabh Pant makes crying noises!) and RCB will be bowling first.
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 56 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals in Dubai.