Australia vs India, second T20I live updates, stats: Harmapreet and Co look to keep series alive
Updates through the second T20I of the multi-format series between Meg Lanning’s Australia and Harmanpreet Kaur’s India.
Live updates
01.00 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final leg of India’s tour of Australia. After rain played spoilsport in the first T20I, Meg Lanning’s Australia and Harmanpreet Kaur’s India meet for the second in Carrara, Gold Coast.
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.
Here’s a quick recap of the multi-format series and the points tally:
First ODI: Australia won by nine wickets (2-0)
Second ODI: Australia won by five wickets (4-0)
Third ODI: India won by two wickets (4-2)
One-off Test: Match drawn (6-4)
First T20I: Match rained out (7-5)
