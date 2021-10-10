IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK live: Hazlewood removes Dhawan as Shaw gets off to a strong start
Follow live coverage of Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai.
IPL 2021, Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK: Preview, head-to-head, key players
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here.
Live updates
DC 36/1 after 4 overs: A top over from Hazlewood! He was hit for a boundary off the first ball but picked a wicket off the next and then bowled four dot balls to Iyer. Just what Chennai needed after the beating Chahar took in the previous over.
DC 36/1 after 3.2 overs: WICKET! Hazlewood with a big strike for CSK! Dhawan came down and lifted the first ball straight over for four, but the Australian pacer came back with a wonderful delivery that nipped away and took the left-hander’s outside edge. Dhoni with a simple catch. Dhawan walks back for 7 off 7 as Shreyas Iyer comes to the crease.
DC 32/0 after 3 overs: Four fours for Shaw! He is well and truly up and running. Chahar was all over the place in that over and the right-hander didn’t miss out. A couple of cracking shots through the off side ring and a well-placed flick past short-fine. Worrying times for Chennai.
DC 15/0 after 2 overs: Four and six! Shaw gets going with two top-edges for boundaries. Hazlewood kept attacking with the short stuff and the right-hander kept swinging hard. Streaky, but DC will take it.
DC 3/0 after 1 over: Solid first over from Chahar, just three singles from it. The right-arm pacer kept things tight and mixed his lengths up well.
7.30 pm: Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease for Delhi Capitals. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand for Chennai Super Kings. A spot in the final is up for grabs. Here we go!
7.20 pm: “Whatever games we have played so far, the guys felt there was a bit of help for the seamers initially,” says Dhoni. The last seven matches at Dubai have been won by the chasing side. How big a role will the toss play in this game?
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
7.03 pm: Pant says he would’ve opted to bowl first too. Delhi have one change – Tom Curran replaces Ripal Patel. Chennai are unchanged.
Toss:
MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will BOWL first.
6.57 pm: We’re minutes away from the toss! Until now in IPL 2021, four captains decided to bat first in Dubai and only one of them was successful. The other seven decided to chase off which five were successful.
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.