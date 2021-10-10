India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2021, Live updates: Brandon, Apuia and Manvir start for India
Follow all the live updates from Indian football team’s match against Nepal.
Live updates
9:15 pm: Can India add to their stellar record against Nepal?
Nepal vs India Head-to-Head stats
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Nepal
|20
|2
|4
|14
|India
|20
|14
|4
|2
9:08 pm: Goals galore in Bahrain
Indian women’s team are 3-0 up against Bahrain in the 34th minute as Indumathi adds a third goal for Thomas Dennerby’s side.
9:05pm: Qualification scenarios for India
8:56 pm: TEAM NEWS - Stimac makes four changes
The Croatian has made changes in midfield where Lalengmawia and Brandon Fernandes have returned. Manvir Singh and Yasir Mohammad also come back.
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Brandon Fernandes, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Manvir Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sunil Chhetri (C).
8:55 pm: Updates from Bahrain
Another goal for India and this time it’s Pyari Xaxa on the scoresheet. India have doubled the lead.
8:50 pm: Updates from Bahrain
We will also have one eye on the Indian women’s team that is in action against Bahrain in an international friendly. We can only bring you major updates as there is no telecast for the match in India.
Some good news to start as Sarita has given India the lead in that game in the 13th minute. Perfect start for Thomas Dennerby’s side.
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Indian men’s football team’s match against Nepal in the SAFF Championship in Male, Maldives. After two disappointing draws in the first two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka it’s a crunch game for Sunil Chhetri and Co who must avoid defeat to stay in contention for a place in the final. Can India record their first win of the tournament? Stick around for Live updates.