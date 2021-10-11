Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s finishing abilities after the Chennai Super Kings captain steered his team to the Indian Premier League 2021 final with a brilliant cameo in Qualifier 1 on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Dhoni produced a fine little innings (18 not out off 6 balls) to take CSK into their ninth IPL final after beating DC by four wickets in Qualifier 1 in Dubai.

“MS Dhoni is something different, everyone knows that,” Shaw said in a release issued by his franchise.

“We have seen him finish games so many times and it’s nothing new for him or for us to see him do that. He’s definitely a dangerous player whenever he bats. I feel very lucky to be in this atmosphere and get a chance to watch him as a batsman and a leader. He took the game away from us.”

Shaw (60 off 34 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (51 off 35) scored stroke-filled half-centuries to guide DC to a challenging 172/5 before CSK chased down the total in 19.4 overs.

And Shaw said Sunday’s loss is a tough one to digest for the team.

“At the moment, we have to back each other. The entire team takes the responsibility for our performance, whether we win or lose. We’ll try and come back stronger in the next match. It’s a tough loss to digest for the team.

“However, we have one more match through which we can qualify for the final and I believe in each and everyone in the team. They are all great players, talent and skill-wise. I really believe we can do something special in the next match and go through to the final,” he said.

Talking about his own innings, Shaw felt he should have carried on for a longer time. DC still have a chance at making the final as they will take on the winner of Monday’s Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.

“I am happy with my knock, but I feel I should have played a longer innings. This is a lesson for me. When I am in the same situation again, I’’ll try to bat for a longer time,” said Shaw.