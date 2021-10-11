IPL 2021 Eliminator, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders live: Updates of RCB vs KKR
Updates from the Eliminator of Indian Premier League 2021.
Live updates
Toss tactics: In Sharjah, the team batting first has just won one match in Phase 2 of IPL 2021. Five matches have been won by the team batting second and that should be the way to go today as well. Or given that this is a KO match, will the teams prefer to set a target first?
06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli’s RCB are hoping to end a long wait, Eoin Morgan’s KKR are looking to regain the trophy after a recent lull. The venue is Sharjah. Pitch permitting, this has potential to be a cracking contest.
Did you know? This is the two teams’ first ever meeting in the playoff stages of IPL.
RCB vs KKR preview here.