Sunil Narine starred with both ball and bat as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in the Indian Premier League 2021 Eliminator, ending Virat Kohli’s pursuit of winning an IPL trophy as captain.

KKR will now meet Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Tuesday to decide Chennai Super Kings’ opponents for the title clash on October 15.

IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB vs KKR as it happened: Narine’s heroics help KKR win by 4 wickets

Narine, who had to remodel his action after coming under the scanner due to a suspect action multiple times, ran through RCB’s batting order with sensational bowling figures of 4/21.

He then produced a crucial knock of 26 runs from 15 balls that made a tricky chase of 139 slightly easier in the end. KKR got home with two balls to spare.

Kohli, who was captaining RCB for the last time, did make a contentious decision by opting to bat on a sluggish surface which also offered turn.

Narine sent RCB’s biggest guns back in the dugout as Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell had no answer to his turning deliveries.

With Varun Chakravarthy (0/20) not conceding a single boundary and Shakib Al Hasan (0/24) also keeping the batsmen on a tight leash, the KKR’s spin troika gave away only 65 runs with four boundaries in 12 overs.

KKR’s chase could have been a bit tricky but Narine attacked in the 12th over to muscle Dan Cristian for three sixes, which proved to be decisive in the end.

However the evening did start well for RCB when Devdutt Padikkal (21 off 18 balls) and Kohli (39 off 33 balls) got off to a great start by adding 49 runs in the first five powerplay overs.

The opening duo attacked an under-pressure Shivam Mavi with as many as five boundaries coming in those first few overs.

However it was Lockie Ferguson (2/30), whose extra pace did Padikkal in as the left-hander, trying to cut, chopped-on a delivery pitched well outside off stump.

Srikar Bharat (9 off 15 balls) was clearly troubled because of the slowness of the track with spinners getting the ball to grip off the surface. He was Narine’s first victim when he tried to loft the spinner over long-off but didn’t reach to the pitch of the delivery and got caught in the deep by Venkatesh Iyer.

Kohli, who has had good starts in most games but lost the momentum post powerplay overs with the field spread, once again went into a shell. He was eventually clean bowled by Narine as he attempted a slog.

AB de Villiers (11) finished his worst IPL season with the bat. He was dismissed by a beauty from Narine – a classical off-break that went through the gate to rattled the stumps.

Maxwell (15) tried to slog sweep Narine’s but ended up offering a simple catch to short third-man.

Harshal Patel ended IPL 2021 with 32 wickets and matched Dwayne Bravo’s record of most wickets in a season.