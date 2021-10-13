India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship, Live updates: Manvir Singh fires Blue Tigers in front
Follow Live updates as Indian men’s football team take on Maldives in the SAFF Championship
Live updates
40’ Maldives 0-1 India
CHANCE! A great chance for Subhasish Bose from the corner but his body wposition wasn’t right to finish. Maldives then give the ball away as Manvir Singh gets the ball in space. He tries to find a corner with a curling effort with his left foot but it goes wide. Maldives are rattled after the goal and have los their defensive organisation.
39’ Maldives 0-1 India
Good finish from Manvir Singh. Maldives have been open at the back a bitt too much and India have profited. The game has been all about sloppy play in midfield and India have cashed in on it. Huge goal for Stimac.
38’ Maldives 0-1 India
Stimac has brought on Chinglensana Singh for Mandar Rao Dessai.
33’ Maldives 0-1 India
GOOOOOOOOOOAAALLLLLL! MANVIR SINGH! Maldives lose the ball in a crucial area and India release Manvir Singh in the gap in the Maldives defence and the ATK Mohun Bagan scores with an emphatic finish. India lead
25’ Maldives 0-0 India
OFF THE CROSSBAR! India almost take the lead from a set-piece. Chhetri heads the cross onto the crossbar and Maldives survive.
24’ Maldives 0-0 India
Too much gap between India’s centre-backs and the midfield during build-up. The centre-backs are also guilty of taking far too many touches and the midfielders are doing little to escape the marker. India have also been sloppy with their passing and that has allowed Maldives to be dangerous on the counter.
17’ Maldives 0-0 India
Dangerous cross into the box from Yasir from the left flank. It almost reaches Chhetri but the Maldives centre-back is alert to the danger and concedes a corner.
17’ Maldives 0-0 India
Dangerous cross into the box from Yasir from the left flank. It almost reaches Chhetri but the Maldives centre-back is alert to the danger and concedes a corner.
9’ Maldives 0-0 India
India give away the ball in midfield that leads to a counter-attack. Ali Ashfaq is partially blocked by Rahul Bheke who later cleared the danger. Good defending.
5’ Maldives 0-0 India
None of the teams have got a foothold in the game. But Maldives have been much more adventurous so far than Nepal and Sri Lanka, especially with a really good backing of the crown who have turned up tonight to support their team. Great atmosphere in Male.
1’ Maldives 0-0 India
KICK OFF! The home side get the match underway. Big ninety minutes ahead.
9:27 pm: Scenarios for both teams
It’s pretty straight forward for both teams. India have to WIN to reach the final. Any other result and they are out. Maldives must avoid defeat to qualify for the title clash on Sunday
9:20 pm: Updates from Bahrain: India 1-0 Chinese Taipei at HT
9:15 pm: History favours India
Maldives vs India Head-to-head
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Maldives
|4
|2
|14
|India
|14
|2
|4
8:55 pm: TEAM NEWS - Stimac names unchanged side
The Croatian has named an unchanged line-up for the first time in his tenure.
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Brandon Fernandes, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Yasir Mohammad, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C).
8:53 pm: Updates from Bahrain
Great start from India in Bahrain. Renu has given India an early lead against Chinese Taipei.
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Indian men’s football team’s match against Maldives in the SAFF Championship. After two draws and a win, India face a must-win scenario against Maldives to qualify for the final against Nepal on Sunday. India have reached the final of all SAFF Championships barring one. Can Igor Stimac’s men avoid a big embarrassment and qulify for their eighth straight final? Stick around for Live updates.
We will also be providing goal updates from Indian women’s team’s match against Chinese Taipei in Bahrain.