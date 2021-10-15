Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov went down in the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

In a tightly contested match that lasted one hour and six minutes, Bopanna and Shapovalov were handed a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by the Russian pairing of Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev late on Thursday night.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian duo had defeated the German pair of Jan-Lennard Struff and Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the previous round.

Partnering with Croatia’s Ivan Dodig, Bopanna had made a third round exit from the US Open last month.