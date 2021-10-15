Field Watch Watch: Kapil Dev turns into Ranveer Singh for the latest CRED advertisement Ranveer Singh is playing the former India captain in the movie about the 1983 World Cup triumph, and this ad reimagines the reverse scenario. Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago Kapil Dev | CRED Screengrab Heads, I'm fashionable. Tails, I'm still fashionable. pic.twitter.com/vyKIrmLLOD— Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) October 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kapil Dev IPL 2021 Cricket CRED Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments