IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Live: MS Dhoni, Eoin Morgan’s men clash for the title in Dubai
Follow live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2021 final in Dubai.
Live updates
6.56 pm: Pitch report – Matthew Hayden thinks it is a “cracking wicket” and 170 is on the cards.
Brief scores from IPL 2021 meetings:
Match No 15, Mumbai:
Chennai Super Kings: 220/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 95 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 64; Varun Chakravarthy 1/27).
Kolkata Knight Riders: 202 all out in 19.1 overs (Pat Cummins 66 not out, Andrew Russell 54; Deepak Chahar 4/29).
Match No 38, Abu Dhabi:
Kolkata Knight Riders: 171/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 45, Nitish Rana 37 not out, Dinesh Karthik 26; Shardul Thakur 2/20).
Chennai Super Kings: 172/8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40, Ravindra Jadeja 22; Sunil Narine 3/41).
6.35 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2021 final. Tonight, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai for the title. Will CSK win the IPL trophy for the fourth time or will KKR become three-time champions?