Chennai Super Kings clinched their fourth Indian Premier League title after a -run win in the summit clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Friday.

The MS Dhoni-led franchise won by 27 runs.

Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja picked up crucial wickets with the ball after a superb batting display set up the final perfectly.

Chasing an imposing target of 193, KKR could manage 165 for 9 in their 20 overs with Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer hitting 51 and 50 respectively.

IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR as it happened: Chennai Super Kings win by 27 runs to bag fourth title

#IPL2021



Time for the whistles.



Another #IPLFinal, another title.



2021 champions, @ChennaiIPL!



What a season, what a turnaround from 2020.



🎥 IPL pic.twitter.com/oUXzxOkdhH — The Field (@thefield_in) October 15, 2021

From 91 for no loss in the 11th over, KKR slumped to 125 for 8 in the 17th over in a dramatic batting collapse to lose the final.

For CSK, Thakur took three wickets while Jadeja and Josh Hazlewood got two each.

Faf du Plessis hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls as Chennai Super Kings made 192 for 3. Du Plessis continued his fine form as he struck seven fours and three sixes during his knock after CSK were invited to bat.

The highlight of the CSK innings was the three half century partnerships that du Plessis had. He first put up 61 runs with his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and that was followed by a 63-run stand with Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) for the second wicket.

Moeen Ali then made a late flourish with a stroke-filled 37 not out off 20 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes as he stitched a 68-run stand with du Plessis.

CSK added 112 runs in the back end of their innings after they were 80 for one at the halfway mark.

For KKR, Sunil Narine took two wickets for 26 runs.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 192 for 3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 86, Moeen Ali 37 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 32, Robin Uthappa 31; Sunil Narine 2/26).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 165 for 9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 51, Venkatesh Iyer 50; Shardul Thakur 3/38, Josh Hazlewood 2/29, Ravindra Jadeja 2/37).