India’s Shafali Verma struck a half-century and Radha Yadav took two wickets in Sydney Sixers’ five-wicket win in the Women’s Big Bash League, but Poonam Yadav and Brisbane Heat lost their match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Sunday.

Young opener Shafali struck 57 off 50 balls with six hits to the fence in Sixers’ successful run chase against Hobart Hurricane, who made 125/9.

Watch: Radha Yadav takes a one-handed screamer for the Sydney Sixers in WBBL 2021

Apart from Shafali’s knock, Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry hit 27 runs off 33 balls as they reached 129/5 in 19.3 overs.

Left-arm spinner Radha got rid of compatriot Richa Ghosh (46 of 46) and Sasha Moloney (22 off 16 balls) to help Sixers restrict Hurricane to a modest total.

In another match, leg-spinner Poonam dismissed the experienced Beth Mooney (40) and Heather Graham (6) to help Brisbane Heat restrict Perth Scorchers to 137/7 after inviting them to bat first.

Heat also ended up at the score of 137/9 and later Scorchers won the contest via a one-over eliminator.