Chris Greaves starred with bat and ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on the opening day of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.
Greaves’ 28-ball 45 guided Scotland to 140-9 and he then took two key wickets with his leg-spin to keep down Bangladesh to 134-7 in the second first-round match of the day in Muscat.
Pace bowler Brad Wheal returned figures of 3-24 as world number six Bangladesh suffered an early setback in their fight to make the Super 12 stage.
The shock result set the tone for the T20 World Cup in terms of unpredictability and was a reminder why T20 World Cup gives everyone a chance.
Here are some top reactions to Bangladesh's victory.
