Chris Greaves starred with bat and ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on the opening day of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Greaves’ 28-ball 45 guided Scotland to 140-9 and he then took two key wickets with his leg-spin to keep down Bangladesh to 134-7 in the second first-round match of the day in Muscat.

Pace bowler Brad Wheal returned figures of 3-24 as world number six Bangladesh suffered an early setback in their fight to make the Super 12 stage.

The shock result set the tone for the T20 World Cup in terms of unpredictability and was a reminder why T20 World Cup gives everyone a chance.

Here are some top reactions to Bangladesh’s victory.

Scotland prevail 🙌



They register 6-run victory against Bangladesh to start their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign with a bang!#BANvSCO | https://t.co/zPRN3SpDCs pic.twitter.com/ZePhjSAeJm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2021

Words can not do today justice, to have represented @CricketScotland and get my hundredth cap is a dream come true, @MeerGoose11 on 200 caps truly incredible achievement , and to the mom @Greav_o amazing all round performance quite simply special, @markwatt123 u were unreal #sco — michael leask (@leasky29) October 17, 2021

What a night!!! Absolutely buzzing for @Greav_o presented him his cap last week and MOTM in quite a important game today👀 Also massive congrats to @MeerGoose11 for his 💯💯 game and @leasky29 for his 💯 game for Scotland! A night to remember #SCO pic.twitter.com/C4TESbSuOd — mark watt (@markwatt123) October 17, 2021

There's one man the Bangladesh fans are missing in the crowd in Oman ❤️#T20WorldCup #BANvSCO pic.twitter.com/Gytue1njtN — ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2021

You’re never out of a T20 game on a slowish pitch and it helps if you can field like Scotland did #BANvSCO — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) October 17, 2021

Scotland have got this World Cup to a lightening start. To beat a bigger team is a big deal, to do so after being 53 for 6 at the halfway mark is sensational #BANvSCO — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 17, 2021

Scotland now win their first ever senior level ICC tournament match against a Test playing team.



In fact it is only their 2nd win in 19 matches. Their only win prior to today was against Hong Kong in 2016 T20 World Cup.#T20WorldCup #BANvSCO — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 17, 2021

There will be a few more analysts checking out Chris Greaves now..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2021

In T20 cricket no one is favourite. Please ask @BCBtigers They have learnt it from the brilliant @CricketScotland as the ICC World T20 takes off on a sensational note 👍👍 — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) October 17, 2021