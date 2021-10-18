T20 World Cup, India vs England warm-up match live updates: Virat Kohli opts to bowl
Follow live coverage of Virat Kohli and Co’s first warmup match ahead of the marquee event in UAE and Oman.
Live updates
TOSS: Jos Buttler has walked out for the toss. Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl.
The match will be broadcast on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports in India.
06.55 pm: The match will be happening at the ICC Academy stadium in Dubai. Will be interesting to see India’s team combination for starters.
6.55 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of India’s warmup match against England ahead of the T20 World Cup.