Uttarakhand won the Women’s Under-19 One-Day Trophy on Monday after defeating Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets in the final.

Having won the toss and opted to field first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Uttarakhand bowled out Madhya Pradesh for a paltry total of 102 in 48.4 overs.

Opener Kalyani Jadhav was the top run-scorer for MP with 24 off 67, while captain Pooja Raj was the pick of the bowlers for Uttarakhand with figures of 3/15 from her nine overs.

In reply, Uttarakhand got off to a shaky start as opener Shagun was dismissed in the fourth over with just eight runs on the board. Five overs later, Raghvi was sent packing for a duck as well.

But from there on, it was all Uttarakhand as opener Jyoti Giri (26* off 102) got together with Neelam (56* off 83) to stitch an unbeaten 84-run partnership and seal the win.