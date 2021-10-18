KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan hit impressive half-centuries after Mohammed Shami’s three-wicket burst as India registered a seven-wicket win over England in their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Monday.

Kishan smashed an unbeaten 46-ball 70, while KL Rahul (51 off 24) and Rishabh Pant (29 off 14) also made key contributions as India chased down the target with six balls to spare.

T20 World Cup, India v England warm-up match as it happened: Rahul, Ishan shine in good win

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow smashed a 36-ball 49 and Moeen Ali hit a whirlwind 20-ball 43 to help England post 188/5 after being sent in to bat.

For India, besides Shami (3/40), Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and Rahul Chahar (1/43) were also among the wickets.

Brief scores:

England: 188/5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 49, Moeen Ali 43; Mohammed Shami 3/40).

India: 192/3 in 19 overs (KL Rahul 51, Ishan Kishan 70; David Willey 1/16).