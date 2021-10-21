Field Watch Watch: Indian cricket team put to the ‘Squid Games’ test ahead of T20 World Cup A different game for team India. Which player do you think survived the Squid Games challenge? Scroll Staff An hour ago Screengrab View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian cricket team Squid Games T20 World Cup Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments