India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament in Odense on Thursday after three hard-fought games against her opponent from Thailand.

Sindhu won an entertaining battle against Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes in her round of 16 match. She will now face Korea’s An Se-Young in the quarters.

Watch highlights: PV Sindhu prevails in tough battle with Busanan Ongbamrungphan at Denmark Open

Kidambi Srikanth, meanwhile, lost 23-21, 21-9 in the round of 16 to Japan’s world No 1 Kento Momota.

In mixed doubles, Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet beat India’s Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy 17-21, 21-19, 11-21 in the round of 16.

This is Sindhu’s first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August. One of India’s greatest Olympians, Sindhu had taken a break to rejuvenate before making a comeback in this tournament.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be up against world No 2 Viktor Axelsen in the round of 16, while Sameer Verma will meet Anders Antonsen from the host country.

