Sri Lanka, Scotland, Bangladesh and Namibia completed the line-up for Super 12 stage at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh enter the group that has the defending ODI and T20I World Cup Champions in England and West Indies. Scotland and Namibia enter Group 2 featuring India and Pakistan.

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.

Here’s the complete schedule of matches in the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup after the completion of first round:

Complete schedule (times in IST): Super 12s 23 Oct: Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi (1530 hrs); England v West Indies, Dubai (1930 hrs) 24 Oct: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Sharjah (1530 hrs); India v Pakistan, Dubai (1930 hrs) 25 Oct: Afghanistan v Scotland, Sharjah (1930 hrs) 26 Oct: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (1530 hrs); Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah (1930 hrs) 27 Oct: England v Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi (1530 hrs); Scotland v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (1930 hrs) 28 Oct: Australia v Sri Lanka, Dubai (1530 hrs) 29 Oct: West Indies v Bangladesh, Sharjah (1530 hrs); Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai (1930 hrs) 30 Oct: South Africa v Sri Lanka, Sharjah (1530 hrs); Australia v England, Dubai (1930 hrs) 31 Oct: Afghanistan v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (1530 hrs); India v New Zealand, Dubai (1930 hrs) 1 Nov: England v Sri Lanka, Sharjah (1930 hrs) 2 Nov: South Africa v Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi (1530 hrs); Pakistan v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (1930 hrs) 3 Nov: New Zealand v Scotland, Dubai (1530 hrs); India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (1930 hrs) 4 Nov: Australia v Bangladesh, Dubai (1530 hrs); West Indies v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (1930 hrs) 5 Nov: New Zealand v Namibia, Sharjah (1530 hrs); India v Scotland, Dubai (1930 hrs) 6 Nov: Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (1530 hrs); England v South Africa, Sharjah (1930 hrs) 7 Nov: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (1530 hrs): Pakistan v Scotland, Sharjah (1930 hrs) 8 Nov: India v Namibia, Dubai (1930 hrs) Knock-out stage (top two teams from each Super 12 group) 10 Nov: Semi-final 1, Abu Dhabi (1930 hrs) 11 Nov: Semi-final 2, Dubai (1930 hrs) 14 Nov: Final, Dubai (1930 hrs)

The ICC Men’s T20 WorldCup 2021 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar in India. Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the T20 World Cup here.