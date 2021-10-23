T20 World Cup, England vs West Indies live: Exciting contest on cards in rematch of 2016 final
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between England and West Indies in Dubai.
Live updates
07.22 pm: Mark Wood is out with a niggle reportedly, but wonder who would have replaced in the XI as picked now without changing the balance. Meanwhile, what about that West Indies batting lineup! Dwayne Bravo at No 8. If the top 3 or 4 give them a good start, they are going to end up with winning totals more often than not.
Playing XIs:
England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul
England have gone with a batting heavy XI, despite suggestions that he would be dropped Dawid Malan keeps his place.
TOSS: Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will bowl first.
Australia win by 5 wickets! Stoinis hits the winning runs. South Africa fought hard with the ball but they simply hadn’t done enough with the bat.
As we wait for this match to start, a cracking finish unfolding in Abu Dhabi.
06.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between England and West Indies in Group 1 of the Super 12 at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Australia and South Africa, who are both chasing their first T20 world title, got the Super 12 stage underway at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Now time for the second match of the day. And what a cracking contest it promises to be.
Defending champions West Indies now face England in Dubai in a repeat of the 2016 final in Kolkata. Reigning ODI world champions vs T20I world champions too.