T20 World Cup, SL vs BAN Live: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and opts to bowl first
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Sharjah.
Match preview: In a difficult group, chance for Bangladesh or Sri Lanka to gain early advantage
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the T20 World Cup here.
Live updates
Playing XIs:
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
Toss:
Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and Sri Lanka will bowl first.
T20 World Cup: We’ve shown what we can do, teams will have close look at us, says SL captain Shanaka
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Sharjah.