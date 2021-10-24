T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan live updates: Can Virat Kohli and Co make a winning start?
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai.
06.30 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Dubai is the venue for this blockbuster meeting as both teams get their campaigns underway.
This is the first meeting between the two sides in the shortest format since they met in the last T20 World Cup in 2016 at Eden Gardens. Of course this tournament was meant to be held in India too, one wonders if Eden would have been the venue again if that was the case. Dubai is a great setting too, as the ring of fire will witness one of the most talked about rivalries in the game of cricket. And as one-sided as it has been over the years in World Cups, tonight has the potential to be a cracking contest.
