ICC T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Scotland live: Nabi wins the toss, Afghanistan will bat first
All the live updates from the Group 2 game.
Live updates
Scotland playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.
Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan skipper: We will bat first. The wicket is dry so we will try and put runs on the board and defend it. The pitch looks good for batting.
Toss: Afghanistan have won the toss and they have elected to bat first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the match between Afghanistan and Scotland at Sharjah. The Afghan team will fancy its chances in this one but Scotland will also believe that they have a chance. But the conditions might have a big role to play in this one. Shot-making has not been easy and spinners have generally ruled the roost at the venue and that should give Afghanistan with its experienced spinners an edge. In the first match in Group 2 yesterday, Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets.