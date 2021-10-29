Field Watch Watch: Mithali Raj on breaking records, lessons learnt, hope for 2022 World Cup and more The India captain looks back on her two-decade long career and the things she has learnt from playing cricket. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Screengrab Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mithali Raj Indian cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments