A statement from CSA earlier today (around 215 pm IST):
The Cricket South Africa (CSA) Board on Monday evening unanimously agreed to issue a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by “taking the knee” prior to the start of their remaining World Cup matches.
Concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative.
After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the Board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.
Several other teams at the World Cup have adopted a consistent stance against the issue, and the Board felt it is time for all SA players to do the same.
“Taking the knee” is the global gesture against racism adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power sport has to bring people together/
South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul
Team news: It is huge that QdK will be unavailable for such a big match. The official statement is also that he has made himself unavailable due to personal reasons. May not be the last we hear about this. Reeza Hendricks comes in for him. For West Indies, one forced change KP says. Hayden Walsh comes in for Obed McCoy.
TOSS: Temba Bavuma has won the toss and opts to bat first. Significant team news is that he says Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable for the match due to personal reasons.
Captains are out in the middle. Huge match in Group 1 for two teams who lost their first matches. For SouthAfrica, it was a hard-fought defeat against Australia, For WestIndies, an utterly forgettable outing against England. Who will bounce back today?
