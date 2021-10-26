Former captain Rahul Dravid has formally applied for the position be be Indian men’s cricket team’s next head coach on Tuesday, according to a report by PTI.

With Dravid, the current head of National Cricket Academy applying, the job for the Cricket Advisory Committee becomes easier as there aren’t any big names in fray who can match the batting great’s stature. He is all but certain to get the job as it was reported that he is the first and only choice of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

“Yes, Rahul has formally applied today as it’s the last day of the deadline. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have already applied. His application was just a formality,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

Dravid had recently met the BCCI brass in Dubai on the sidelines of the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings where Ganguly and Shah spoke to him about taking up the position once Ravi Shastri steps down at the end of India’s campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Laxman in fray for NCA, Kumble could be sounded out

Former India batting great VVS Laxman could again be in the fray to head the National Cricket Academy in case the post falls vacant.

It is learnt from sources that Laxman might not continue as the mentor of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad and in case, he is selected, he would also have to leave his media commitments including commentary and writing columns.

The national coach and the NCA head are expected to work in close coordination keeping the interests of Indian cricket in mind.

Laxman, it is learnt, was reluctant to take up NCA Director of Cricket offer but BCCI would once again be approaching him. In case he again turns down the offer, they would have to look for other options. Anil Kumble is another big name but it remains to be seen whether the BCCI would approach the former India captain.

With PTI Inputs