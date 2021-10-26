T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ Live: Haris Rauf removes Martin Guptill in the powerplay
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Sharjah.
Live updates
NZ 48/1 after 8 overs: Leg spinner Shadab Khan comes on to bowl and starts his spell nicely, just three runs come from his first over. Mitchell is batting on 21 off 18, Williamson is on 8 off 11.
NZ 45/1 after 7 overs: Imad returns to the attack and bowls a good over, just three singles from it. The left-arm spinner has figures of 0/16 from three overs.
NZ 42/1 after 6 overs: Williamson gets going with a clip to the fine-leg fence for four. The Kiwi skipper will be keen to start the tournament with a solid performance.
NZ 36/1 after 5.2 overs: OUT! Haris Rauf joins the attack and provides Pakistan the breakthrough. Guptill (17 off 20) gets an inside edge and is clean bowled. Williamson is the new batter.
NZ 36/0 after 5 overs: SIX! Stunning shot from Mitchell! Hasan Ali joins the attack and the right-hander welcomes him with a maximum over long-on. He stood tall and played a gorgeous on-the-rise drive with a straight bat. Guptill then plays a cracking square-cut over point to pick up another boundary.
NZ 21/0 after 4 overs: Imad’s second over ends just like the first one did – a short ball cut away for four by Guptill. NZ have done well to not lose a wicket so far.
NZ 15/0 after 3 overs: Rare loose delivery from Shaheen and Mitchell doesn’t miss out. It was short and wide and the right-hander slapped it through cover and mid-off for four.
NZ 7/0 after 2 overs: Four! Imad bowls five tight deliveries before dropping the last one short, Guptill pounces on it and cuts it through the ring for four.
NZ 0/0 after 1 over: Another terrific start from Shaheen, he swings the ball both ways to Guptill and begins his spell with a maiden. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim to bowl the second over.
7.30 pm: Strap in folks, it’s Shaheen Afridi time! NZ have Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. Here we go!
Playing XIs:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Toss:
Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan will bowl first.
Update on Lockie Ferguson: An MRI scan of right calf has revealed a grade two tear which would require three to four weeks recovery. Adam Milne will replace him in the Black Caps squad.
6.56 pm: Bad news for New Zealand – fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the tournament due to a calf tear.
Head to Head: Pakistan 14 - 10 New Zealand
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Sharjah.