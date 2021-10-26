Haryana boxer Jaismine (60kg) stunned Olympian and world championship bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur of Punjab to enter the finals of the National Women’s Boxing Championship in Hisar on Tuesday.

Asian Championships bronze-medallist Jaismine clinched the intense showdown 3-2. The bout was was fought on an even keel throughout however the Haryana boxer managed to tilt the momentum eventually.

Jaismine will now take on Meena Rani of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), who beat Mizoram’s Kroshmangaihsangi 4-1 in the semi-finals.

It was also a magnificent day for defending champions Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), which had secured eight medals, including six gold, in the last edition of the tournament in 2019.

Eleven of their boxers entered the finals.

The 2019 World Championships medallist Manju Rani set the tone for RSPB as she made her way into the 48kg final after blanking Tamil Nadu’s S Kalaivani 5-0.

Then in the 50kg category, Anamika beat Rajasthan’s Puja Bishnoi with the referee stopping the contest. It was total domination by Shiksha in the 54kg category as she thrashed Chandigarh’s Monika 5-0.

More success was in store for RSPB when Sonia Lather comfortably beat Poonam of Haryana by unanimous margin in the 57kg semi-final.

Meena (60kg), Monika (63kg), Jyoti (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg), Nupur (81kg) and Nandini (81kg) were the other RSPB pugilists who won their semi-final bouts and put their team in a commanding position.

Meanwhile, Jyoti Gulia (52kg) was the only RSPB boxer to settle for bronze after suffering a 3-2 loss to Haryana’s Minakshi in the semi-finals.

The reigning Asian champion Pooja Rani of Haryana also made her way into the final after beating Mizoram’s Lalfakmawii Ralte 5-0 in the 81kg category while in the 52kg semi-final, Telangana’s Nikhat Zareen outclassed Uttar Pradesh’s Rashi Sharma 5-0.

Another highlight of the day was current world youth champion Arundhati Choudhary of Rajasthan, who continued her brilliant run in the tournament and entered the 70kg final after beating Goa’s Shrisha Jampula by RSC decision.

The gold and silver medallists will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp. However, the remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place right after the Nationals.