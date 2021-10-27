T20 World Cup, Scotland vs Namibia live: No Kyle Coetzer for Scots, Namibia opt to bowl first
All the updates from the Super 12 Group 2 clash in Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
07.20 pm: Worth remembering that this is a double-header in Abu Dhabi. Same surface as the one used for England-Bangladesh. A big test coming up for the Scottish batters to make sure they get above par score.
Scotland XI: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
Namibia XI: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.
Team news: Just the one change for Scotland (a big one at that) while Namibia are unchanged. Cricket Scotland say: “Wallace comes in for Coetzer, who is rested with a finger injury sustained earlier in the tournament”
TOSS: Namibia win the toss opt to bowl, Scotland are without their skipper Kyle Coetzer for this one. Richie Berrington is leading the side tonight.
Group 2 Table Super 12
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|PAKISTAN
|2
|2
|0
|+0.738
|4
|AFGHANISTAN
|1
|1
|0
|+6.500
|2
|NAMIBIA
|0
|0
|0
|+0.000
|0
|NEW ZEALAND
|1
|0
|1
|-0.532
|0
|INDIA
|1
|0
|1
|-0.973
|0
|SCOTLAND
|1
|0
|1
|-6.500
|0
06.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Namibia vs Scotland in a Group 2 Super 12 encounter to be played in Abu Dhabi. There is perhaps not too much riding on this match for the business end of the tournament but these are the two teams that impressed the most in Round 1 and would each dearly love to win this one so that they can have points on board to show for their Super 12 appearance, that actually has significant long term impact for them.
Bangladesh, Namibia, Scotland and Sri Lanka had confirmed their place at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia, after the four teams progressed to the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and the UAE.
Namibia, the story of Round 1 have qualified for the Super 12s in their first ever T20 World Cup and will now return for the Australia event in 12 months time. They are joined by Bangladesh, Scotland and Sri Lanka confirming 12 out of the 16 spots for the World Cup.
