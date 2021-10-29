Indian table tennis players G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai reached the men’s doubles final of the WTT Contender Tunis after a stunning fightback to beat Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi 3-2 in Tunisia on Friday.

Sathiyan and Harmeet registered a spectacular come from behind victory, 8-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 in the semi-finals clash.

The Indian duo will take on Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin of France in the finals.

In the mixed doubles event, Sathiyan paired with top-ranked Indian paddler Manika Batra. The Indian duo lost 2-3 to the French combine of Emmanual Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan in a close fought semifinal.

Sathiyan and Manika cruised to a two game lead but lost momentum conceding the match 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 9-11, 9-11.

Later in the day, Sathiyan went down in straight games against Dang Qiu in the men’s singles quarterfinals, losing 5-11, 15-17, 6-11.

