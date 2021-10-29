Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash have qualified for the upcoming 15th FINA World Short Course Championships, the Swimming Federation of India announced on Friday.

A four-member Indian contingent is set to take part in the meet which is slated to be held in Abu Dhabi from December 16 to 21.

SFI made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the 74th Senior National Aquatic Championships here.

Nataraj and Prakash have qualified for the meet with ‘A’ qualifying time’, the federation said. Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat, who notched up three national records in the Senior National Aquatic Championships, made the team with ‘B’ qualifying time.

Ridhima Veerendrakumar is the final member of the Indian contingent. The Karnataka swimmer was selected as she had the highest FINA points from her events swum at the Senior National Aquatic championship.