Hosts Karnataka were crowned the overall champions at the Senior National Aquatic Championships for the 27th time as they ended their dominant campaign with 17 golds in Bengaluru on Friday.

Team Karnataka concluded the meet with 36 medals, including 17 golds, 10 silver, nine bronze. Maharashtra finished second with a total of 21 medals, while Delhi finished third with nine medals.

The final day of the championships saw some thrilling races and new national records being created.

In the 200m freestyle, which was the most-anticipated race of the day, Srihari Nataraj clinched the gold with a new national record of 1:49.78 seconds. He eclipsed Sajan Prakash’s record of 1:50.35s clocked in 2018.

Delhi’s Kushagra Rawat, who has three gold medals with three national records to his name in this meet, finished second with a time of 1:52.24 seconds and Tanish George Mathew of Karnataka finished third with a time of 1:52.34 seconds.

“This was one race I was looking forward to because Kushagra was swimming too and he has been in good form,” stated Nataraj, who also won gold in the 200m backstroke.

“I’ve worked quite hard for my freestyle events more than backstroke actually and it feels good to have won the race and also bettered the national record,” he added.

In the 100m butterfly, two-time Olympian Prakash, representing Kerala Police, sank in his own record of 53.46 seconds to win gold.

He clocked 53.24 seconds to rewrite the record, while Mihir Ambre from Maharashtra finished second with a timing of 54.93 seconds and Adhithya D of TNSA finished third clocking 55.72 seconds.

Junior swimmers, Shoan Ganguly and Ridhima Veerendrakumar continued to impress as they won gold in their respective events.

Ganguly won the 400m medley with a time of 4:30.52 seconds, missing Rehan Poncha’s 12-year-old record by whisker. Poncha’s record stands at 4:30.13 seconds. Siva S finished second with a timing of 4:36.38 seconds.

In the 200m backstroke, 17-year-old Ridhima clinched the gold beating Olympian Maana Patel who was pushed to the fourth place in this event.

Ridhima clocked 2:21.58 seconds to finish ahead of Soubriti Mondal of Bengal, who timed 2:24.85 seconds and Shrungi Rajesh Bandekar of Goa who clocked 2:28.27 seconds.

Maana missed a podium finish as she touched behind Bandekar with a timing of 2:28.96 seconds.