French Open badminton, PV Sindhu vs Sayaka Takahashi semifinal live updates: Sindhu takes first game
Updates from the French Open Super 750 women’s singles semifinal.
PV Sindhu 20-18 Sayaka Takahashi: Four game points for PV Sindhu. And Sayaka Takahahshi saves two, the second at the end of a brilliant 29-shot rally! Great badminton from both players.
PV Sindhu 20-16 Sayaka Takahashi: Couple of big errors from Sayaka and a pumped up Sindh has 4 game points!
PV Sindhu 18-16 Sayaka Takahashi: the Indian keeps fighting back. Twice she has overturned 2-point deficits now. 16-16. Two really good smashes to win those points. And more attacking intent next point, Sindhu cashes in on a bad lift to smash another winner. Misjudgement at the net from Sayaka and it is a handy lead for Sindhu now.
PV Sindhu 14-16 Sayaka Takahashi: Sindhu being made to work hard for every point now. She is moving around the court well, staying in the points but when Takahashi attacks down the line on Sindhu’s backhand she is struggling. A lucky net chord see the Japanese go 16-14 in front.
PV Sindhu 14-13 Sayaka Takahashi: The round-the-head crosscourt smash coming in handy for Sindhu today. After Sayaka takes a 13-11 lead, Sindhu makes it 13-13. A brilliant rally for the next point, arguably the point of the of the match so far, and Sindhu takes the point after 27 shots to leave Sayaka on the floor.
PV Sindhu 10-11 Sayaka Takahashi: Sindhu plays two superb points from 8-10 down to make it 10-10 but it Sayaka Takahashi who takes a slender 11-10 lead into the mid-game interval.
PV Sindhu 10-10 Sayaka Takahashi:A break in play for Sindhu to get her bearings and off we go again. Two well constructed points from Sindhu and it is 10-10. A super overhead crosscourt smash from her.
PV Sindhu 8-10 Sayaka Takahashi: shuttlers at the moment. 8-8 in the opening game. And then Sayaka with a superb push to the backcourt for the lead! Sindhu wants to review but too late. It was well in though. Sindhu gets a shuttle on the face next point! Sayaka had an open court with Sindhu on the floor but hit it straight at the Indian. Apologies immediately from the Japanese.
PV Sindhu 7-7 Sayaka Takahashi: Great attacking intent from both players at the start of this match. Sindhu has a 7-5 lead after the early exchanges but Sayaka makes it 7-7 on the back of a forehand error from Sindhu.
PV Sindhu 5-4 Sayaka Takahashi: Sindhu is looking to reach her 2nd final on tour in 2021. She has the serve back at 3-4 in the opening game. Good judgement on the back line from the Indian to take a 5-4 lead after trailing 2-4.
PV Sindhu 1-0 Sayaka Takahashi: The Indian star will kick things off, serving from near to far side.
It’s PV Sindhu time in Paris. A 8th meeting between Sindhu and Takahashi, with the Indian leading 4-3 on H2H. Players are walking out on court.
Sindhu’s win against Busanan in the quarterfinal was not on the TV Court. Here’s the highlight clip from her previous match:
02.10 pm: The last three meetings between Sindhu and Takahashi
|PV Sindhu
|Sayaka Takahasi
|World ranking
|7
|15
|Head to head (Matches: 7)
|4
|3
|CAREER W-L
|351-150 (501)
|238-109 (347)
|THIS YEAR W-L
|17-8 (25)
|7-2 (9)
01.55 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open Super 750 women’s singles semifinal where reigning world champion PV Sindhu takes on Japanese left-hander Sayaka Takahashi.
In the quarterfinal on Friday, Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-14, 21-14 win over eighth-seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in 38 minutes to extend her dominating head-to-head record against the Thai to 14-1. The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had beaten Busanan at Denmark Open also, last week.
Sindhu is the last Indian standing at the event in Paris.
