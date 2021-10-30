T20 World Cup, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, live: Score updates, stats and more from SA vs SL
All the updates from the Super 12 Group 1 clash in Sharjah.
Live updates
02.50 pm: Here’s what Keshav Maharaj had to say ahead of this vital clash:
“I think they’re a side in form at the moment. You’ve seen they’ve played some really good cricket,” said Maharaj.
“The batters are scoring runs. The bowlers, they have some really good spinners and fast bowlers at the moment who are bowling really quickly, as well.
“We’re going to have to do our homework and not take any situation for granted. This is a World Cup and teams find a way of stepping up, so hopefully we’ve done our homework and we’ve trained accordingly to combat the Sri Lankan team tomorrow.”
“It looks like quite a good surface, just maybe a bit low from what we’ve seen in the game between the West Indies and Bangladesh.
“Having said that, we are not sure if we are on a fresh wicket or used wicket come tomorrow.
“I think the boys must just make sure that we execute our lines and lengths and assess conditions very quickly and adapt accordingly.”— - via ICC
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of South Africa vs Sri Lanka in group 1 of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup in Sharjah. The Proteas go into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over West Indies while the Lankans will be smarting from a heavy defeat against Australia. It’s a crucial match for both teams who have each won one and lost one. Stick around for all the Live updates, score, and stats from the game.