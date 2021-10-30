T20 World Cup, England vs Australia: Live scores, updates, commentary, stats and more
All the updates from the Super 12 match between England and Australia.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Super 12 match between England and Australia.
Speaking on the eve of the match, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins hailed England as the “form team” in white-ball cricket but shrugged off the potential impact on the forthcoming Ashes of Saturday’s T20 World Cup clash.
Eoin Morgan’s England are the 50-over World Cup champions and chasing a second T20 global title after their 2010 triumph.
Both teams go into Saturday’s clash in Dubai with two wins in two games and the semi-finals enticingly within reach.
Adding extra spice is the approaching Ashes series which starts in December.
“It’s probably going to be one of our most difficult games,” Morgan said of Saturday’s game.
“Australia are a very strong side – they’ve won two from two, much like us – and have started well.”
Morgan admitted that fast bowlers Mark Wood (ankle) and Tom Curran (knee) are both still likely to sit out the match.
“They’re progressing really well,” Morgan said.
“Where we were before the first game, they’ve come on a long way.”