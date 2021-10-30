The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly set a salary cap of Rs 90 crore for 10 Indian Premier League franchises, including the two new entrants, for the next season and allowed a maximum of four retentions for the eight established teams.

The two new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – will be given a choice to pick three players from the auction pool after the old teams announce their choice of retentions.

In case of four retentions, it could be either three Indians and one foreign player or at the maximum two Indians and as many foreigners.

In case of the two new franchises, when they are allowed to select from the pool, they will have the right to pick two Indian and one foreign players from the available pool.

In case of uncapped players, the old franchises will get two picks and new ones will have one choice.

The letter stated that the entire month of November could be used for retention by eight old franchises and then from December 1-25, Lucknow and Ahmedabad would get a chance to pick their three players before the auction in early January.

In case of salary purse deductions per player, there are separate figures for four distinct slabs.

In case of Slab 1 and four players retained – Player 1 will be valued at Rs 16 crore, Player 2 at Rs 12 crore, Player 3 at Rs 8 crore and Player 4 at Rs 6 crore. Therefore, the total purse deducted will be Rs 42 crore and that franchise will have Rs 48 crore to play with at the big auction.

In case of Slab 2, Player 1 is valued at Rs 15 crore, Player 2 at Rs 11 crore and Player 3 will have Rs 7 crore earmarked for deductions. Therefore the total of Rs 33 crore will be deducted from full purse and that particular franchise will have Rs 57 crore to bid at auction.

For Slab 3, in which two retentions are possible, Player 1 is valued at Rs 14 crore and Player 2 at Rs 10 crore and a total of Rs 24 crore deducted from the purse. The franchise, which opts for two retentions, will go in with Rs 66 crore at auction.

Slab 4 will have only one retention available for Rs 14 crore and Rs 76 crore available for auction. However, in case of an uncapped player being retained, the deduction will be Rs 4 crore.