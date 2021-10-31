T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Namibia live updates: Zazai falls after strong start, Smit strikes
All the live updates from the Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Namibia.
Live updates
AFG 65/1 after 10 overs: Shahzad gets away with a pull shot that he was not in control of, putting over the short fine fielder for four. Good one for AFG from Frylinck.
AFG 55/1 after 8 overs: Oh oh oh. Loftie-Eaton with his fast leg breaks and those are ominous signs for NAM batters. Turn, low bounce. Great over though.
Rahmanullah the new batter in. 53/1 after 7 overs.
OUT! AFG 53/1 after 6.4 overs BREAKTHROUGH! JJ Smit, pick of Namibia’s bowlers so far, strikes in his 2nd over. Zazai connects well off his hip but finds the fielder in the deep.
AFG 50/0 after 6 overs: Shahzad bided his time in the powerplay and then goes bang in the last over! A four past midwicket and an upper cut for six off Wiese. 50 comes up at the end of the PP. Super start for Afghanistan.
AFG 37/0 after 5 overs: ZAZAI GOES BIG! After a streaky inside edge for four, he slams one over midwicket for a mighty one. The sound off the bat, woof. A really good over, still ends up costing 11 because of one bad ball. Shahzad, meanwhile, is a spectator in the powerplay. Has faced only 6 balls.
Frylinck comes on. You guessed, left arm pace.
AFG *26/0 after 4 overs: Trunpelmann finding out, as Sunil Gavaskar would say, why cricket is a great leveller. Was unplayable under the lights against Scotland, has gone 0/20 in his first 2 overs today. Two boundaries for Zazai in that over.
AFG 17/0 after 3 overs: Oh, Wiese almost strikes first ball. A complete mishit leading edge from Zazai but it falls in the vacant midwicket region. Really good over from the allrounder, just two singles at the start of it.
AFG 15/0 after 2 overs: Tighter lines and more consistent lengths from Smit, good over for Namibia.
More left-arm pace from JJ Smit
AFG 11/0 after 1 over: Oh Zazai. Not wasting any time in making his intentions clear. Trumpelmann strays outside off and it is cut away (outside edge) for four, and when he goes full, the left-hander smacks one down the ground for six.
Ruben Trumpelmann proved the value of left-arm pace with a superb spell of three for 17, with all three wickets in the first over of the innings, to break the back of Scotland. Can he provide a good start again?
National anthems... Namibia, followed by Afghanistan.
3.20 pm: A big part of Afghanistan’s game plan is to bat first, bat big. Their top order is, as the descriptor goes these days, is filled with intent machines. But Namibia have showed their bowlers, dominated by left-arm pace, can be a handful. The powerplay will go some way in deciding which way this goes in Abu Dhabi.
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan
Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Super 12 Group 2
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|PAKISTAN
|3
|3
|0
|+0.638
|6
|AFGHANISTAN
|2
|1
|1
|+3.092
|2
|NAMIBIA
|1
|1
|0
|+0.550
|2
|NEW ZEALAND
|1
|0
|1
|-0.532
|0
|INDIA
|1
|0
|1
|-0.973
|0
|SCOTLAND
|2
|0
|2
|-3.562
|0
TOSS: Mohammad Nabi wins the toss and, no surprise, opts to bat in Abu Dhabi. No Mujeeb for them though, Nabi says their star spinner is not fit. No changes for Namibia who would love to unleash their left-arm pace battery early.
Naveen-Ul-Haq remains confident of Afghanistan bouncing back in this Group:
“I think the table is right open, other than Pakistan who have already confirmed their spot in the semifinals,” he said.
“There are three teams that will be fighting for that spot because India has played one and lost one. And New Zealand has played one and lost one.
“We’ll be having a great contest, great matchup coming up with them in a week’s time.
“So you can’t say much at the moment who will be qualifying or who is not. It’s only Pakistan who have made it through. But there is still one spot.”— via ICC Online Media Zone
02.50 pm:
Namibia have left no stone unturned in planning to deal with Afghanistan’s deadly spin trio, according to batter Craig Williams.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debutants beat Scotland by four wickets in their opening game, making a confident start to the Super 12 stage.
Now they need to do what so many batting line-ups have failed to do, which is to tame Afghan twirlers Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.
“We’ve put in extreme amounts of analysis into the opposition and we’ve worked on individual game plans,” said Williams.
“So I think sitting where we are now tonight, we’re in a really good place. Anything could happen in T20 cricket, we know that.
“We’ve played Afghanistan, many, many times in the past. We know what they can do.
“So it’s just about on the day being able to handle our nerves and execute the plans to put in place.
“So, in terms of playing spin, we’re extremely confident against spin. It’s just a matter of being able to execute your plan on the day against the best in the world because that’s who we’re playing against.”— via ICC Online Media Zone
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Afghanistan vs Namibia Super 12 match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan need to pick themselves up in Group 1.
They came close to defend 148 against Pakistan, eventually falling by five wickets with the target chased down with an over to spare. Mohammad Nabi’s side have appeared at the tournament five times but never gone past this stage. They will want to put the pressure on India and New Zealand with an emphatic win.