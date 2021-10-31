T20 World Cup, India vs New Zealand, Live: Kohli, Williamson’s men clash in must-win game
All the live updates from India’s must-win match against New Zealand in Dubai.
Playing XIs:
India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips (w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.
7.02 pm: Two changes for India – Suryakumar Yadav (back spasm) replaced by Ishan Kishan (who will open) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced by Shardul Thakur.
7.00 pm: One change for New Zealand – Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert.
Toss:
Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first!
6.58 pm: We’re minutes away from the toss in Dubai! Going by the results in the tournament so far, it’s going to be a crucial, crucial toss.
6.42 pm: Reports from the ground suggest Shardul and Hardik are marking their run-ups. Will Bhuvneshwar be the one making way? We shall find out soon!
6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Super 12 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai.
India lost their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on October 24 but they haven’t played a match since then and they might go into the must-win match feeling a little rusty. But the break might have also helped them get back in the right mental shape after the defeat.
“It’s been a long break for us. It’s been a lot of time waiting and just doing nothing, really, for us as a team,” admitted Kohli of the lopsided schedule.
Kohli added: “Now we’re just itching to go back on the park and be competing again and look to correct the things that didn’t happen well in the first game.”
New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult said he had watched how fellow left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi had ripped out India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul last weekend.
Boult said he intended to “mirror” Shaheen’s heroics.
“If Trent says he wants to replicate what Shaheen did against us, obviously he’s motivated to do so and we have to be motivated to counter that and try to put pressure on him and the other bowlers as well,” said Kohli.
“That’s how basically the game goes anyway. We played against all these bowlers for a long period of time. And we understand exactly what we need to do.”
Kohli will step down as captain of the T20 team at the end of the tournament as India look to add the 2021 title to their victory at the inaugural event in 2007.
GROUP 2
|TEAMS
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|1. PAKISTAN
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.638
|2. AFGHANISTAN
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3.092
|3. NAMIBIA
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.550
|4. NEW ZEALAND
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.532
|5. INDIA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.973
|6. SCOTLAND
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-3.562