India left out Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the crucial match against New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, with the former missing out due to back spasms.

“Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel,” a statement from BCCI said ahead of the match. Ishan Kishan replaced his Mumbai Indians teammate while Shardul Thakur came in for Bhuvneshwar.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India with both teams looking for their first win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Kiwis made one change from their opening loss to Pakistan with fast bowler Adam Milne coming in for Tim Seifert. Devon Conway will take over wicketkeeping duties.

“We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year,” Williamson said at the toss. “Look forward to another challenge.”

India are coming off a week’s rest after their 10-wicket defeat to rivals Pakistan on October 24.

“We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and to have wickets in hand,” skipper Virat Kohli said.

“It’s ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. The guys have recovered well. It’s another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes.”

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With AFP inputs