Indian boxers Nishant Dev (71kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) made the quarterfinals of the AIBA Men’s World Championships following impressive victories in their last-16 stage bouts in Belgrade.

Nishant defeated Mexico’s Marco Alvarez Verde 3-2 in a late night bout on Sunday to set up a clash with Russia’s Vadim Musaev.

Sanjeet, a quarterfinalist from the previous edition, got the better of Georgia’s Giorgi Tchigladze 4-1 to enter the last eight stage for a second successive time. He will face Italy’s Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.

Some limpses from day 7️⃣ of the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2021 ⬇️#MensWorldChampionships#aibawchs2021#boxing pic.twitter.com/Iy51SNwDWW — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 1, 2021

Later on Monday, Rohit Mor (57kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Sumit (75kg) and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will look to secure quarterfinal berths.

Rohit will face Kazakhstan’s Serik Temirzhanov, while Akash will fight Cuba’s Kevin Brown. Sumit will also be up against a Cuban in Yoenlis Hernandez. Thapa will be fighting France’s Lounes Hamraoui.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.