ENG 25/1 after 3 overs: A couple of edged fours for Buttler and England keep the runs coming. Malan is in now and he will slip into the anchor role?

ENG 13/1 after 1.2 overs: WICKET! Hasaranga into the attack and he has a wicket. Roy missed that completely. Went for the sweep without bothering to read what the bowler was doing. Roy b Hasaranga 9(6)

ENG 12/0 after 1 over: England are off and running thanks to a superb boundary for Jason Roy. Hit on the up and into the gap.

National anthems done. Time for the cricket.

England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Teams: Both England and Sri Lanka are playing unchanged sides.

Toss: Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to field first.

Hello and welcome to out coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and England at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The in-form Group 1 leaders England will target a win that will effectively guarantee a semi-final spot. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, know they need a win too in a tightly-contested group.

England have shown that they are not a team that likes to hold back and for Sri Lanka, the key player might be Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg-spinner took a hat-trick in the loss to South Africa on Saturday, and has the quality to really trouble Morgan’s side.

Group 1 table

TEAMS M W L PT NRR
ENGLAND 3 3 0 6 3.948
SOUTH AFRICA 3 2 1 4 0.210
AUSTRALIA 3 2 1 4 -0.627
SRI LANKA 3 1 2 2 -0.350
WEST INDIES 3 1 2 2 -1.598
BANGLADESH 3 0 3 0 -1.069