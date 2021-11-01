T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka vs England live: Hasaranga strikes early to send back Roy
All the live update from the match between the unbeaten England side and Sri Lanka.
Live updates
ENG 25/1 after 3 overs: A couple of edged fours for Buttler and England keep the runs coming. Malan is in now and he will slip into the anchor role?
ENG 13/1 after 1.2 overs: WICKET! Hasaranga into the attack and he has a wicket. Roy missed that completely. Went for the sweep without bothering to read what the bowler was doing. Roy b Hasaranga 9(6)
ENG 12/0 after 1 over: England are off and running thanks to a superb boundary for Jason Roy. Hit on the up and into the gap.
National anthems done. Time for the cricket.
England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Teams: Both England and Sri Lanka are playing unchanged sides.
Toss: Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to field first.
Hello and welcome to out coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and England at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The in-form Group 1 leaders England will target a win that will effectively guarantee a semi-final spot. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, know they need a win too in a tightly-contested group.
England have shown that they are not a team that likes to hold back and for Sri Lanka, the key player might be Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg-spinner took a hat-trick in the loss to South Africa on Saturday, and has the quality to really trouble Morgan’s side.
Group 1 table
|TEAMS
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|ENGLAND
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3.948
|SOUTH AFRICA
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0.210
|AUSTRALIA
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.627
|SRI LANKA
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.350
|WEST INDIES
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-1.598
|BANGLADESH
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.069