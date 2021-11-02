T20 World Cup, South Africa vs Bangladesh live: Temba Bavuma opts to bowl first in Abu Dhabi
Live updates of the Super 12 Group 1 clash between Bangladesh and South Africa in Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
OUT! Bangladesh 22/1 after 3.5 overs: It’s been a scrappy start to the match from both sides but Proteas strike early. Naim, who’s been in decent touch in the tournament, hits one straight to the fielder at midwicket. Rabada with the wicket.
Bangladesh 17/0 after 3 overs: For the second time in three overs, the most basic fielding errors from the usually excellent South Africans. This almighty soft fumble from Markram results in a four in Maharaj’s over.
Bangladesh 9/0 after 2 overs: A glorious punch through cover by Liton Das for four in Rabada’s over. But the pacer in control for the rest of it.
Bangladesh 4/0 after 1 over: Good over from Maharaj starting off, on a pitch that has a significant cover of grass.
National anthems done, Keshav Maharaj to bowl first over. Naim and Liton on opening duties.
Worth noting that Bangladesh are not *mathematically* out of the race but the fact that they chose to rest The Fizz means they think otherwise.
Playing XIs
SAF: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
BNG: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (w), Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
TOSS: Temba Bavuma wins the toss and opts to bowl. South Africa unchanged, Bangladesh are without two of their star names. Shakib injured of course, Mustafizur is rested.
A significant match in Abu Dhabi in the context of who is likely to join England in the semifinals. Bangladesh could play spoilsport for South Africa, who simply have to win this to keep things in their control.
Super 12 Group 1
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|ENGLAND
|4
|4
|0
|+3.183
|8
|SOUTH AFRICA
|3
|2
|1
|+0.210
|4
|AUSTRALIA
|3
|2
|1
|-0.627
|4
|SRI LANKA
|4
|1
|3
|-0.590
|2
|WEST INDIES
|3
|1
|2
|-1.598
|2
|BANGLADESH
|3
|0
|3
|-1.069
|0
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup from Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh are out of contention for a place in the semi-finals after three losses in Super 12 stage, but South Africa, who are currently second, have a great chance to make it to the next stage. A win over Bangladesh though would be must if they are to preserve their prospects of reaching the next stage given they face England in their last match. Stick around for Live updates from this crucial clash.