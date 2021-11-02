Super 12, Group 2

TEAM PLAYED  WON  LOST  NET RR  POINTS 
PAKISTAN  +0.638 
AFGHANISTAN  +3.097 
NEW ZEALAND  +0.765 
NAMIBIA  -1.287 
INDIA  -1.609 
SCOTLAND  -3.562  0

6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi.