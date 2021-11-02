T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Namibia: Live score, updates, commentary, stats of PAK vs NAM
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
Super 12, Group 2
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|PAKISTAN
|3
|3
|0
|+0.638
|6
|AFGHANISTAN
|3
|2
|1
|+3.097
|4
|NEW ZEALAND
|2
|1
|1
|+0.765
|2
|NAMIBIA
|2
|1
|1
|-1.287
|2
|INDIA
|2
|0
|2
|-1.609
|0
|SCOTLAND
|2
|0
|2
|-3.562
|0
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi.