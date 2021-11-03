T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Scotland: Live score, commentary updates stats and more
Live updates of the Super 12 Group 2 clash between New Zealand and Scotland in Dubai.
Live updates
For New Zealand, the target is to reach the semi-finals, whereas Scotland have already reached their goal by making it to the Super 12.
The Black Caps kick off a daunting run of three matches in five days when they take on Scotland in Dubai, with Namibia and then Afghanistan to follow. For Scotland, after the elation of winning all three matches in the first round, they were well beaten by Afghanistan before a four-wicket loss to Namibia.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between New Zealand and Scotland in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup from Dubai.