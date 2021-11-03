T20 World Cup, IND vs AFG live: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul build opening stand for India
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 clash between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.
Preview: Virat Kohli and Co seek revival to keep slim SF hopes alive
Live updates
IND 23/0 after 2 overs: Big over! Left-arm spinner Ashraf comes on to bowl and the Indian openers decide to go after him. Rohit starts off with a lap sweep for four, Rahul then thumps one over mid-on for six and follows that up with a similar shot for four.
IND 7/0 after 1 over: Four! Nabi concedes three singles off the first five balls but Rohit lifts the last one over the in-field on the off side for a boundary. Intent.
7.29 pm: Right, the national anthems are done and we’re ready for play in Abu Dhabi! India have struggled with the bat in the powerplay so far in the tournament, can they turn things around tonight? Here we go!
Playing XIs:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin Ravichandran, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan.
Two changes for India: Suryakumar Yadav returns in place of Ishan Kishan, while Varun Chakravarthy has a niggle and makes way for Ashwin Ravichandran.
A lot of dew in the last game in Abu Dhabi and that has influenced Afghanistan’s decision to bowl first.
Toss:
Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and Afghanistan will bowl first!
IND vs AFG in men's ICC multi-team events
|Team
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|India
|won
|7 wickets
|won
|2nd
|T20I v Afghanistan
|Gros Islet
|1 May 2010
|India
|won
|23 runs
|lost
|1st
|T20I v Afghanistan
|Colombo (RPS)
|19 Sep 2012
|India
|won
|11 runs
|won
|1st
|ODI v Afghanistan
|Southampton
|22 Jun 201
Group 2 table ahead of NZ-SCO & IND-AFG
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|PAKISTAN
|4
|4
|0
|+1.065
|8
|AFGHANISTAN
|3
|2
|1
|+3.097
|4
|NEW ZEALAND
|2
|1
|1
|+0.765
|2
|NAMIBIA
|3
|1
|2
|-1.600
|2
|INDIA
|2
|0
|2
|-1.609
|0
|SCOTLAND
|2
|0
|2
|-3.562
|0
6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 clash between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.