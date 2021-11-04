T20 World Cup, Australia vs Bangladesh live updates: Starc, Hazlewood, Maxwell strike early
All the updates from the Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and Bangladesh.
Live updates
OUT! Bangladesh 6/2 after 2 overs: A boundary for Soumya off Hazlewood, but he almost immediately follows up with that mishit shot early in the innings that invariably ends his stay in the middle. One ball later, he is bowled with the most softest backfoot defensive shot. Another batter played on. Must be so frustrating for Bangladesh to see this often from the talented Soumya Sarkar.
OUT! Bangladesh 1/1 (0.3 overs): Mitch Starc wastes no time! A wicket in the first over for the left arm space and it is another one of his specials. Full, fast, Liton Das has no answer. Out for a golden duck.
Naim Sheikh and Liton Das will open the batting for Bangladesh. The Tigers are playing for pride, they have had recent success against (a different looking) Australia. Can they dent their chances here? Starc to get things going.
Time for the national anthems, Bangladesh followed by Australia.
Playing XIs
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh XI: Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
via cricketcomau
TOSS: Australia win the toss and, no surprise, Aaron Finch opts to bowl first in Dubai. Mitch Marsh returns for Australia in place of Agar. The Fizz returns physically for Bangladesh, they will hope that is true for them figuratively as well.
What do Australia need to qualify for semifinals?
VIA ICC: If they win both those games and South Africa lose their last match against England they will go through. If they win both their games and South Africa are also victorious, it will come down to NRR and Australia have a lot of ground to make up.
What your team needs to do to reach semis after key Group 2 matches
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men’ s T20 World Cup 2021, where it is the Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and Bangladesh first up. The venue is Dubai for this super crucial match for Australia.
Australia will look to even up their points and catch up on Net Run Rate when they face eliminated Bangladesh side who have lost all four matches.
Despite their precarious position, the Australians, who still have the West Indies to face, insist they are not looking to England to help them out when Eoin Morgan’s men take on South Africa in their last group game on Saturday.
“No, we’re purely thinking about the two games we have to win. Sometimes that’s really good because you know you have to win those games,” said left-arm spinner Ashton Agar on Wednesday.
“We go into every game thinking that you have to win. It’s something that helps you move on from the England game.
“I think that’s really important, to move forward, to put that one behind us because England played incredibly well, and obviously they beat us pretty convincingly.”
Australia, who have never won the T20 World Cup, have so far defeated South Africa by five wickets and Sri Lanka by seven wickets
(With AFP, ICC and Statsguru inputs)